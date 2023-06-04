 Skip to content
After Month of Pain, Euro Bulls Look to Fed Pause for Relief

  • Euro fell 3% versus dollar in May, its worst month in a year
  • Paribas, Lombard Odier see currency pushing above $1.10
Investors who took out long positions in the euro could be in for some respite, even as a shaky outlook for the economy continues to stalk the common currency.

Slowing inflation and fading optimism about the region’s growth sent the euro to its worst month since April 2022. Short-term bets against the euro using currencies other than the dollar are growing in popularity.