Bloomberg View columnist Barry Ritholtz looks at the people and ideas that shape markets, investing and business.
If the only thing you know about sports is who wins and who loses, you are missing the highest stakes action of all. The business owners that power this multibillion dollar industry are changing, and a new era of the business of sports is underway. From media and technology to finance and real estate, leagues and teams across the globe have matured into far more than just back page entertainment. And the decisions they make have huge consequences, not just for the bottom line, but for communities, cities, even entire countries.
Your Sunday Asia Briefing: Feeling the Heat
Crippling Heat Waves Deepen Asia’s Reliance on Russian Energy
US Inflation Set to Stay Firm in Challenge for the Fed
Ghana’s Public Debt Falls by a Fourth on External Obligations
Charting the Global Economy: China’s Recovery Is Losing Momentum
American-JetBlue Alliance Is Blocked as Anticompetitive
Adidas, Left With $1.3 Billion Worth of Yeezy Sneakers, is Finally Selling Them
G-7 Leaders Agree to Set Up ‘Hiroshima Process’ to Govern AI
Thiel VC Firm Mithril Sued by Ex-Manager Over ‘Toxic’ Workplace
SpaceX Sells Starlink Terminals to Unipol for Italy Flood Relief
G-7 Latest: Leaders Discuss Ukraine on Final Day of Summit
Yoon, Kishida Show Unity at Memorial for Korean A-Bomb Victims
What the Debt Ceiling Battle Means for Your Money
Jon Gray Recalls Late Real Estate Billionaire Sam Zell's 'Genius' Deal
British Novelist Martin Amis Dies of Cancer at Age 73
Ruth Wilson Finishes 24-Hour Performance at London’s Young Vic
Adani Probe Will Only Produce Heat, Not Light
Providing F-16 Fighters to Ukraine Is Worth the Risk
How to Solve America’s Drug Shortage Problem
SVB’s Collapse Resurrects the Idea of Banking Without Bank Runs
Devin Haney Is a Champion Boxer for the Influencer Era
ESG Investing Goes Quiet After Blistering Republican Attacks
Fox’s Tubi Accused in Lawsuit of Paying Women Less Than Men
Meet the Top Three Candidates to Be Morgan Stanley’s Next CEO
New Zealand, BlueScope Spend $188 Million to Cut Steel Emissions
Sweden’s Green Push Now Includes Electrifying Snowmobiles
A Stately New Orleans Courthouse Gets a Third Act as Senior Housing
How Gamers Can Earn Crypto Cash Hunting for Broken Manholes
California’s Newsom Says State Needs Infrastructure Boom Bigger Than Any in Decades
Bitcoin’s Correlation to Big Tech Near Lowest Since 2021
No Talk of Moon Shots at This Year’s Bitcoin Bash in Miami
Crypto Miners Pivoting to AI Cloud Services May Face an Uphill Battle
A warm welcome to the new week.
Conditioning for global warming.
Photographer: Taro Hama/Moment RF via Getty Images
Adam Majendie
My goodness it’s warm around here. Temperatures are soaring, both physically and politically. Sadly, the only thing that doesn’t seem to be running hot is the economy, especially in China. Here’s what the thermometer reads in Asia this week.
The big divide. It’s that time when the world wonders (again) if the US government would really trash its own economy (and maybe everyone else’s) because of partisan politics. The answer is no, (I hope). As we wait for President Biden to return from Japan, what sort of deal might emerge to keep the government funded?