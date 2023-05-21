Your Sunday Asia Briefing: Feeling the Heat

Business Of Sports

If the only thing you know about sports is who wins and who loses, you are missing the highest stakes action of all. The business owners that power this multibillion dollar industry are changing, and a new era of the business of sports is underway. From media and technology to finance and real estate, leagues and teams across the globe have matured into far more than just back page entertainment. And the decisions they make have huge consequences, not just for the bottom line, but for communities, cities, even entire countries.