 Skip to content
Business

Your Sunday Asia Briefing: Feeling the Heat

A warm welcome to the new week.

Conditioning for global warming.

Conditioning for global warming.

Photographer: Taro Hama/Moment RF via Getty Images

By

My goodness it’s warm around here. Temperatures are soaring, both physically and politically. Sadly, the only thing that doesn’t seem to be running hot is the economy, especially in China. Here’s what the thermometer reads in Asia this week.

The big divide. It’s that time when the world wonders (again) if the US government would really trash its own economy (and maybe everyone else’s) because of partisan politics. The answer is no, (I hope). As we wait for President Biden to return from Japan, what sort of deal might emerge to keep the government funded?