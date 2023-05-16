 Skip to content
RBA Fretted Over Risk of Inflation Surprise in Unexpected Hike

  • Central bank says resuming rate hikes a ‘finely balanced’ call
  • Further hikes may still be needed, but depend on economy, CPI
Australia’s central bank weighed the risk of upside surprises to inflation amid a tight labor market and rising home prices when it decided to deliver a surprise interest-rate increase this month.

The Reserve Bank’s rate-setting board discussed the case to pause for a second straight month and concluded that the arguments were “finely balanced” before pushing the cash rate to an 11-year high of 3.85%. The decision came as the bank’s own forecasts showed headline CPI was not expected to reach the top of its 2-3% target until mid-2025.