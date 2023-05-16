 Skip to content
Newsom Approves $150 Million in No-Interest Loans for Hospitals

  • 20% of California’s 400 hospitals at risk of closing
  • Governor also seeks tax on health care providers for support

California Governor Gavin Newsom approved $150 million in interest-free loans to help financially struggling hospitals, as he seeks to revive a multi billion dollar tax on health care providers, also intended to bolster hospitals.

The decision follows the December closing of the only hospital in Madera County in the Central Valley, which has left the region’s 160,000 residents without reliable access to essential hospital services. 