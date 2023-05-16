 Skip to content
Markets

AT1 Revival in Asia-Pacific Picks Up Steam as CBA Plans Offering

  • CBA plans to sell at least A$750 million of the securities
  • SMFG sold first major global deal since Credit Suisse wipeout
By

The Asia-Pacific market for Additional Tier 1 securities is rebounding from a global selloff sparked by the collapse of Credit Suisse Group AG, as Commonwealth Bank of Australia becomes the latest to plan an offering.

Australia’s biggest bank on Tuesday detailed plans to sell at least A$750 million ($503 million) of the securities. Pricing is expected to be about 3%-3.2% above the bank bill swap rate, and will be finalized through a bookbuild on May 24, the lender said in the statement. 