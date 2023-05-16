 Skip to content
Markets

Australia’s Consumer Confidence Slumps on Rate Hike and Budget

Australia’s consumer confidence tumbled in May after the Reserve Bank unexpectedly raised interest rates and the government handed down a budget that households found “mildly disappointing.”

Consumer sentiment dropped 7.9% to 79 points, a Westpac Banking Corp. survey showed Tuesday. A strict interpretation would attribute about 60% of the May fall to the federal budget and the remaining 40% to the rate decision and other factors, according to Westpac Chief Economist Bill Evans.