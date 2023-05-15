 Skip to content
Markets

Schwab Investors Wellington, GQG, TIAA-CREF Sold Last Quarter

By

Several large funds sold stakes in Charles Schwab Corp. in the first quarter, as anxiety over the stability of regional banks seized financial markets.

GQG Partners LLC and Egerton Capital UK LLP exited Schwab holdings valued at $1.4 billion and $791 million, respectively, by March 31, according to filings Monday.