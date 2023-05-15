 Skip to content
Business

Goldman Sachs Fined $7.2 Million by ECB Over Credit Risk Models

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. was fined €6.63 million ($7.2 million) by the European Central Bank after its unit in the region failed to properly calculate its capital ratio.

For eight consecutive quarters from 2019 to 2021, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe misclassified corporate exposures and applied a lower risk-weight to them than what banking rules prescribe, the ECB said in a statement on Monday in Frankfurt.