Veszprem in Hungary is one of the European Union’s cities of culture this year, an initiative designed to foster cooperation and unity across the continent. On a visit there on Friday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban questioned whether there was a need for the EU at all.

In a speech in the western city, Orban hit out at the EU for an economic slowdown, which is affecting most of the globe, and for its response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “The modern form of European collaboration was driven by two missions: peace and welfare,” Orban said. “If it can’t fulfill its two original missions, then what’s the point of the EU?”