Slovak Caretaker Premier Steps Down Four Months Before Election

Eduard Heger

Photographer: Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg
Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger will step down months before early elections planned for Sept. 30 after his caretaker cabinet started to fall apart, he said Sunday in Bratislava. 

President Zuzana Caputova announced that she’ll meet Heger at 3 p.m. local time on Sunday. She’s likely to appoint a non-political interim cabinet to govern until the election. 