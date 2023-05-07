 Skip to content
Coal India Profit Drops After Wage Cost Provisions Jump 12-Fold

  • Surge in staff wage provisions ate into revenue gains
  • Nation expects coal to retain pivotal role for decades

Coal India Ltd., one of the world’s top producers of the fuel, reported a 17% decline in profits following a 12-times surge in provisioning for higher staff wages. 

Net income at the state-run miner dropped to 55.33 billion rupees ($676 million) in the three months through March from 66.93 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier, according to an exchange filing on Sunday. That compares to a 77.5 billion rupee average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The company made 58.7 billion rupees of provisions for higher wages to its non-executive staff during the quarter versus 4.8 billion rupees a year earlier which ate into revenue gains, according to the earnings statement. 