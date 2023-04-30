 Skip to content
Technology

Pitched Fight for Stock Market Supremacy Was Masked by VIX’s April Plunge

  • Easing fear over inflation, Fed helped volatility stay subdued
  • Stock rotation, varied fund positioning kept market in balance
By

For all the angst over US banking stress and a profit recession, none made it to the surface of the stock market in April. 

Calm prevailed, with the Cboe Volatility Index ending the month below 16 for the first time since November 2021. The gauge, a measure of options costs also known as the VIX, slipped for six straight weeks as the S&P 500 endured its least turbulent month in almost four years. 