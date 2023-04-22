 Skip to content
Technology

China Chips’ Market-Beating Rally at Risk as US Tensions Flare

  • Bulls bet policy support, AI boom to drive chip stock gains
  • Yet doubts start to creep in as US curbs set to intensify
A searing rally in Chinese chip stocks is facing a reckoning as investors worry intensifying tensions with the US may strangle the sector’s growth despite Beijing’s efforts to achieve self reliance. 

A FactSet gauge tracking the nation’s chip-related firms slumped more than 5% Friday, trimming the year’s advance to 15%. Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. and the nation’s largest chip foundry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., have still surged more than 50% compared with a 4.2% gain in the onshore CSI 300 benchmark.  