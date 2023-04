Idea Generation: Jason Bolden

On this week's episode of Idea Generation, celebrity stylist Jason Bolden takes us on a journey from his youth in St. Louis and Chicago to becoming one of the most sought-after stylists in Hollywood. From opening a New York vintage shop to getting a chance to style Gabrielle Union and building a roster of A-list clients, Bolden tells stories through fashion while reimagining what it means to be a stylist.