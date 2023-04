US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is under scrutiny over his acceptance of financial largesse from Harlan Crow, a Texas billionaire who supports conservative business causes. Thomas didn’t disclose trips paid for by Crow or the sale of property to Crow, as required under post-Watergate ethics laws that also apply to presidents, members of Congress and some other federal officials. Yet there is little chance Thomas faces recourse, because unlike other US branches and agencies, the Supreme Court has no code of conduct for justices, and the constitutional system provides few tools for addressing alleged misconduct by members of the nation’s highest court.

For the most part, each branch of the US federal government is responsible for policing its own ethics. The administrative branch, which includes the White House, is subject to the Office of Government Ethics, whose director is appointed by the president, subject to approval by the Senate. In the legislative branch, both the Senate and the House of Representatives have ethics committees that consider alleged violations by members, and the House additionally has an Office of Congressional Ethics. As for the judicial branch, judges in federal district, appellate, and bankruptcy courts have been guided by a code of conduct since the 1970s. It’s not intended to be a strict set of rules that address every ethical dilemma, but meant to provide guidance.