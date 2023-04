Ron DeSantis has a plan to outmaneuver Donald Trump: Push Florida — and the Republican party — further to the right than ever. Some in the GOP are growing fearful he’s going too far.

The 44-year-old governor has orchestrated one of the most abrupt conservative takeovers of state government in modern US history, making a one-time swing state center stage in the the country’s culture wars. Last week, DeSantis signed a bill that prohibits abortion in Florida after six weeks of pregnancy, among the tightest restrictions put in place since the Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion last year.