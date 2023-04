As President Joe Biden’s administration worked to save a handful of US banks amid fears their troubles would spread, it took pains to avoid using the word “bailout” to describe its actions. The term became a dirty word in the US after the government rescued banks, insurers, automakers and others after the financial crisis of 2008-2009, leaving many highly compensated executives unscathed. Critics of the latest rescues insist that the label applies this time. The Biden administration counters that the term doesn’t fit the measures taken because taxpayers aren’t on the hook for losses and the companies — and their shareholders — weren’t protected.

A bailout is commonly defined as financial support by a government to save a company from failure. Financial support takes many forms, including cash injections, loan guarantees or asset purchases. The first US Treasury secretary, Alexander Hamilton, set an early precedent for financial bailouts in 1792 when he intervened to prevent a banking collapse caused by over-speculation. More recently, Chrysler Corp. was saved from collapse in 1980 and again, along with General Motors, in 2008. The US government shored up savings and loan associations befallen by bad real estate investments in 1989. It saved the airlines after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks and again during the Covid pandemic. In 2008-2009, it rescued the entire financial sector. In 2020, it gave cash aid to small businesses and even independent workers isolating themselves from the coronavirus. All of these used public money and are widely called bailouts.