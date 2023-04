Bond traders, lacking conviction about what the Federal Reserve will do next, have been dumping positions in interest-rate options at a breakneck pace. That’s also putting downward pressure on rate volatility following a surge in the immediate aftermath of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

The theme has been most evident in options linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, which closely tracks the US central bank’s benchmark, as traders have cashed in on bullish bets that have paid off as bond yields have come down.