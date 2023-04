Elliott Investment Management and Carlyle Group are among the investors that have placed orders for a $3.84 billion slug of debt backing the buyout of Citrix Systems Inc., which a group of banks are offering to unload at a steep discount, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Both firms are among investors that committed to purchasing part of Citrix’s second-lien debt before banks launched the bond sale on Monday, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing a private transaction. Banks received a number of advance orders before the sale began, the people added.