South Korean inflation eased more than expected in March in response to a cooling of energy prices that may prove temporary following OPEC+’s surprise weekend announcement of a cut in oil output.

Consumer prices advanced 4.2% from a year earlier, slowing from February’s 4.8% and coming in below economists’ expected 4.3%, statistics office data showed Tuesday. Core inflation, which excludes oil and agricultural prices, held at 4.8%, reflecting strong underlying price pressures in the economy.