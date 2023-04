Asian equities are likely to extend their gains as the year progresses, boosted by the region’s relatively better growth prospects and a broadening economic recovery in China.

That’s the view from majority of the 19 strategists and money managers surveyed by Bloomberg News. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is expected to rise to 178.5 by Dec. 31, implying a 9.6% upside from current levels, according to an average of 10 responses in the poll conducted late last month. That’s slightly higher than the level the Asian stock benchmark traded at in March 2022, when the Federal Reserve delivered its first rate hike in three years.