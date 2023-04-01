 Skip to content
Trump Campaign Says It Has Raised $4 Million Off Indictment News

  • Donations sent from all 50 states, according to the campaign
  • Ex-president scheduled to be arraigned in New York on Tuesday
Supporters of Donald Trump outside Mar-A-Lago after the indictment of Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 31.

Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s presidential campaign says it raised more than $4 million in the 24 hours after reports that the former president had been indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan on charges related to a hush-money payment.

News of the indictment came Thursday — the day before the end of a quarterly reporting period for campaign contributions, when federal candidates often escalate their fundraising efforts to demonstrate the strength of their support.