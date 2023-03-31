 Skip to content
Fox Judge Says It’s ‘CRYSTAL Clear’ Election Claims Were False

  • Jury to decide if statements show ‘actual malice,’ judge says
  • Fox says it will ‘fiercely advocate’ for free speech, press
Ever since Fox News was hit with a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit over reports falsely accusing a voting-machine company of rigging the 2020 presidential election, the conservative network has invoked the broad protections of the First Amendment in its defense.

But the constitutional right to free speech doesn’t automatically protect the spreading of false facts, especially bogus allegations of criminal conduct, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis said Friday in a ruling denying a bid by Fox News to avoid a trial in the suit by Dominion Voting Systems Inc.