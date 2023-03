FourFourTwo: The Art of Goal Scoring

Fast. Clever. Deadly. Deceptive. Are goalscorers born or made? Do you have to be selfish to be a striker? Is finding the back of the net the hardest job in football? The modern day striker has to be many things to make it to the top. FourFourTwo gets inside the mind of a striker, interviewing the masters of the art and the men who have to mark them, including Jermain Defoe, Romelu Lukaku, Michael Owen, Martin Keown and Ledley King.