Treasury yields rose across the curve Monday as traders mulled the rescue of Credit Suisse Group AG and a move by major central banks to shore up dollar liquidity.

The two-year yield jumped 11 basis points to 3.95%, while the 10-year benchmark advanced four basis points to 3.47%. Over the weekend, UBS Group AG agreed to buy Credit Suisse in a historic goverment-brokered deal aimed at containing a crisis of confidence in the global financial system. The Federal Reserve and five other central banks announced coordinated action on Sunday to boost liquidity in US dollar swap arrangements.