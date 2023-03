Taiwan’s exports of integrated circuit chips to China and Hong Kong fell for a fourth month in February as Washington-Beijing tensions simmer and demand for electronics continues to drop off.

Exports of IC chips — which are pivotal components of electronic appliances, computers and smartphones — to China and Hong Kong dropped 31.3% from a year earlier, according to data from Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. It was the worst decline since 2009, topping January’s 27.1% fall.