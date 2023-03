Investors are betting that Sri Lanka will win final approval for about $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund on Monday, a key step for the bankrupt nation to revive its economy from the worst crisis in decades.

The South Asian nation’s dollar bonds have returned 20% this year, the top performers in the world. The local currency surged 8% and stocks climbed 5% this month, beating their Asian peers on anticipation of billions of dollars in financing trickling in. The rupee fell 45% last year, while the CSE All-share index declined more than 30% in 2022.