China’s Flu Outbreak Continues to Spread Despite Warmer Weather

Children accompanied by their parents wait for treatment at the fever clinic of the Children’s Hospital of Chongqing Medical University on March 14.
By
Bloomberg News

China continues to report an increase in influenza virus cases countrywide even as the warmer weather returns, with one in two people examined at hospitals with cold symptoms testing positive for the pathogen.

Influenza positivity rates at hospitals monitored by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the week ending March 12 climbed to 53.2%, about 13 times higher than a month earlier, latest data show. In contrast, positivity rates for Covid-19 remain suppressed at 2.7% and the country had not reported any coronavirus-related deaths for three weeks as of March 16. 