Saudi Arabia’s second-biggest bank raised over 5 billion riyals ($1.3 billion) from the sale of some of its real estate loans to a state-backed finance company, in the largest deal of its kind so far in the country.

Al Rajhi Bank, the largest lender in the kingdom by assets after Saudi National Bank, sold a portfolio of real estate loans to the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co., the state-run equivalent of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in the US, according to a statement. The deal is the largest of its kind in the country, the state-run company said in the statement.