Recession Risk in US Sees Traders Cut Rate Hike Bets in Asia

  • Asia policy makers now under less pressure to hike: Natwest
  • February CPI trailed forecasts in China, Korea, Philippines
The pullback in bets on peak US interest rates is being mirrored by traders in emerging Asia, bolstering the investment case for bond bulls in the region.

Rising economic uncertainty around the world and tightening financial conditions has seen traders bring forward forecasts for the peak in Federal Reserve interest rates, and also on the start of easing. The shift means Asian policy makers can also be less hawkish, especially as inflation appears to be slowing.