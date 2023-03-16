 Skip to content
Personal Lender Latitude Loses IDs in Latest Australian Hack

Hackers have stolen more than 103,000 identification documents from a service provider working for Australian personal lender Latitude Group Holdings Ltd, the company said Thursday.

The company “detected unusual activity” in its systems during recent days it said Thursday, which appeared to be a “sophisticated and malicious” cyberattack of one of its major vendors. As well as the hack of identity information, which the company said was 97% drivers’ licenses, about 225,000 customer records were also snatched from a second service provider.