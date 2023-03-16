 Skip to content
JPMorgan Joins Those Saying Cash in Bond Gains as Hikes Possible

  • TD Securities closed 10-year US bond trade taken in February
  • Fed isn’t done with hiking and will move next week: JPMorgan

Bond investors who had bet that central banks were too hawkish in the face of recession risks should now book profits as this week’s rally is overdone.

That’s the view of strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and TD Securities Inc. who say it’s time to close out long positions in Treasuries as the Federal Reserve may still tighten policy next week. US government bonds have surged in recent days as traders cut wagers on Fed rate hikes amid turmoil in the banking sector.