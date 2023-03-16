 Skip to content
Politics

Firms Have Role in Healing Japan-South Korea Ties, US Ambassador Emanuel Says

  • Japan’s business lobby set to meet counterpart on Friday
  • Tokyo must see Yoon as partner, US ambassador to Tokyo says
Rahm Emanuel in 2022.
Rahm Emanuel in 2022.Photographer: Shoko Takayasu/Bloomberg

Business groups have a part to play in firming up a deal meant to end a historical dispute between South Korea and Japan, US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said in an interview.

“The business community, rather than any individual company, has a role to play to fortify this decision,” Emanuel told Bloomberg News on Thursday, hours before President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives in Tokyo for the first formal summit in a more than a decade on Japanese soil between the neighbors. “Japan’s got to see that President Yoon’s their partner now,” he added. “You have to act consistent with that principle.”