Fed Was the ‘Culprit’ on SVB, Signature Bankruptcies, Wood Says

It was Federal Reserve policy, not crypto, which was the primary culprit in the bankrupticies of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, according to Ark Investment chief Cathie Wood.

“In my view, Fed policy was the primary culprit. Because of a VC funding drought and higher yields on money market funds, deposits left the US banking system,” Wood says in a series of tweets.