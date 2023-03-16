 Skip to content
Business

Credit Suisse to Borrow up to $54 Billion From Central Bank

The Credit Suisse Group AG headquarters in Zurich.

Photographer: Pascal Mora/Bloomberg
Credit Suisse Group AG, seeking to weather a collapse in market confidence, said it will borrow as much as 50 billion francs ($54 billion) from a Swiss National Bank liquidity facility as it offers to repurchase debt.

The bank is making a tender offer to buy back up to approximately 3 billion francs of dollar- and euro-denominated debt, according to a statement.