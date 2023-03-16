Citgo’s Insurance Suit Over Seized Venezuelan Oil Gets Go-Ahead

Bloomberg Law speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news. The show examines all aspects of the legal profession, from intellectual property to criminal law, from bankruptcy to securities law, drawing on the deep research tools of BloombergLaw.com and BloombergBNA.com. Reporters from Bloomberg's Washington, D.C. bureau are prominently featured as they offer analysis of policy and legal issues.
Renowned financier, Co-Founder of The Carlyle Group, and philanthropist David Rubenstein provides unparalleled access to the world's most successful investors. In one-on-one interviews, Rubenstein will learn investing strategies and tactics from some of the world's top wealth creators.
Singapore Snatches Back ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown From Qatar
China’s Bond Market Mayhem Pressures Regulator to Address Issue
Argentina Considers First Rate Hike Since September After Inflation Hit 103%
ECB Faces Rate Dilemma on Anxious Eve of Hike Touted for Months
BOE’s Next Rate Decision May Be Overshadowed by Market Turmoil
Japan Firms Turn to Loans for Longer-Term Funding Amid BOJ Risks
Saudi Wealth Fund Doesn’t Have to Testify in PGA-LIV Feud — For Now
Bill Gurley Warns That Tumult Is “New Normal” for Tech
Virgin Orbit Furloughs Staff, Halts Operations While It Seeks Funding
Personal Lender Latitude Loses IDs in Latest Australian Hack
Firms Have Role in Healing Japan-South Korea Ties, US Ambassador Emanuel Says
Dutch Farmer Party Poised to Overtake Rutte’s Liberals in Senate
Signature's Dancing Bankers Sang About Big Profit Before Failure
Bank Turmoil Highlights This Nation’s Lack of Deposit Insurance
Phillips to Auction Last Qing Emperor’s Patek Philippe Watch
The Cure Priced Tour Tickets as Low as $20. Ticketmaster Had Other Ideas.
Credit Suisse Feels the Sting of Betrayal
Somewhere in the Multiverse, SVB Could Be the BOJ
Silicon Valley Bank Is For Sale
72 Hours in Washington: How the Frenzied SVB Rescue Took Shape
Drugs in Orbit: One Startup’s Big Idea for Microgravity
Hollywood Braces for a Strike as Writers Demand More From Streamers
UK Needs Urgent Action to Arrest Decline in Life Expectancy
How One Texas Abortion Pill Lawsuit Could Have Nationwide Impact
EVs Finally Land at North America’s Biggest Machinery Conference
UK Budget Risks Slowing the Energy Transition, Green Groups Say
Battery Makers Plow $31 Billion Into Remaking Korean Steel Hub
Extreme Storms Will Punish Cities That Aren’t Prepared
What an Airport Can Teach You About a City
NFT Fans Say 2023 Is Looking Up After Rocky 2022 (Podcast)
Crypto Layoffs, Like Tech Cuts, Show No Signs of Stopping (Podcast)
What’s Happening With Crypto in Argentina? (Podcast)
Robert Burnson
Citgo Petroleum Corp. may move forward with an attempt to collect more than $40 million it claimed from insurers after Venezuelan authorities in 2020 seized almost a million barrels of its oil.
US District Judge Gregory Wood on Wednesday denied the insurers’ request to dismiss Citgo’s claims, writing that the company had established two important facts: that it owned the oil and that it may have lost it as a result of the political chaos gripping Venezuela, thereby triggering the insurrection clause in its insurance policy.