Citgo’s Insurance Suit Over Seized Venezuelan Oil Gets Go-Ahead

Citgo Petroleum Corp. may move forward with an attempt to collect more than $40 million it claimed from insurers after Venezuelan authorities in 2020 seized almost a million barrels of its oil.

US District Judge Gregory Wood on Wednesday denied the insurers’ request to dismiss Citgo’s claims, writing that the company had established two important facts: that it owned the oil and that it may have lost it as a result of the political chaos gripping Venezuela, thereby triggering the insurrection clause in its insurance policy.