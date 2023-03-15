 Skip to content
Politics

US Senators See Security Threat from DJI, Ask Renewed Assessment

  • Drone maker linked to Chinese Communist Party, senators say
  • Sixteen lawmakers in letter to cybersecurity agency seek probe
Sixteen US senators asked security officials to assess possible threats posed by SZ DJI Technology Co. drones, saying the widely used devices could be used to inform Chinese officials about critical infrastructure such as pipelines, railways and power stations.

Shenzhen-based DJI has links to the ruling Chinese Communist Party, and its drones “may present an unacceptable security vulnerability,” lawmakers from both parties said in the letter. Signers included Senator Mark Warner, the Virginia Democrat who is chairman of the Select Intelligence Committee, and Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican.