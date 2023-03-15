US Senators See Security Threat from DJI, Ask Renewed Assessment

Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.
On this week's episode of Idea Generation, renowned record producer Just Blaze explains how he built one of the most impressive resumes in music, taking us on a journey from his early days as a math prodigy in Paterson, New Jersey, to becoming one of the premier beatmakers in music. Having helped shape the sound of Roc-A-Fella records, he earned a reputation as one of the most sought after pens in the game and later went on to score video games.
Asian Bank Selloff Resumes With Credit Suisse as Fresh Trigger
Bond Vigilantes Look to Unpick Japan’s Wage Data for BOJ Clues
Argentina Considers First Rate Hike Since September After Inflation Hit 103%
ECB Faces Rate Dilemma on Anxious Eve of Hike Touted for Months
BOE’s Next Rate Decision May Be Overshadowed by Market Turmoil
Saudi Wealth Fund Doesn’t Have to Testify in PGA-LIV Feud — For Now
Investcorp Joins Global Funds in Betting on Indian Warehouses
US Demands TikTok’s Chinese Owners Sell Stakes or Face Ban
Microsoft Warns Russia May Plan More Ransomware Attacks Beyond Ukraine
Dutch Farmer Party Poised to Overtake Rutte’s Liberals in Senate
Australia’s Productivity Growth Hits 60-Year Low, Treasurer Says
Signature's Dancing Bankers Sang About Big Profit Before Failure
Bank Turmoil Highlights This Nation’s Lack of Deposit Insurance
Phillips to Auction Last Qing Emperor’s Patek Philippe Watch
Aaron Rodgers Wants to Join NY Jets, Awaits Trade From Packers
Credit Suisse Feels the Sting of Betrayal
Somewhere in the Multiverse, SVB Could Be the BOJ
Silicon Valley Bank Is For Sale
72 Hours in Washington: How the Frenzied SVB Rescue Took Shape
Drugs in Orbit: One Startup’s Big Idea for Microgravity
Hollywood Braces for a Strike as Writers Demand More From Streamers
Texas Judge Questions FDA Approval Process in Contentious Abortion Pill Hearing
UK Treasury Is Giving Rich People £75,000 a Year to Keep Working
EVs Finally Land at North America’s Biggest Machinery Conference
UK Budget Risks Slowing the Energy Transition, Green Groups Say
Battery Makers Plow $31 Billion Into Remaking Korean Steel Hub
Extreme Storms Will Punish Cities That Aren’t Prepared
What an Airport Can Teach You About a City
NFT Fans Say 2023 Is Looking Up After Rocky 2022 (Podcast)
Crypto Layoffs, Like Tech Cuts, Show No Signs of Stopping (Podcast)
What’s Happening With Crypto in Argentina? (Podcast)
Todd Shields
Sixteen US senators asked security officials to assess possible threats posed by SZ DJI Technology Co. drones, saying the widely used devices could be used to inform Chinese officials about critical infrastructure such as pipelines, railways and power stations.
Shenzhen-based DJI has links to the ruling Chinese Communist Party, and its drones “may present an unacceptable security vulnerability,” lawmakers from both parties said in the letter. Signers included Senator Mark Warner, the Virginia Democrat who is chairman of the Select Intelligence Committee, and Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican.