UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s reforms to child care won’t be fully rolled out to parents until late 2025, he said in his Budget statement.

“Today I want to reform our childcare system,” Hunt said in a speech on Wednesday. “I don’t want any parent with a child under five to be prevented from working if they want to,” he said.

One of the plan’s key measures to reduce day care costs and help more women return to work will see working parents of children under 5 years-old receive up to 30 hours of free child care. Currently only some parents of 3- and 4-year-olds receive this benefit. Hunt said the package is worth £6,500 ($7,800) a year for a family with a two year-old child using 35 hours of child care a week, reducing their costs by almost 60%.



The plan will be implemented in stages to ensure there’s enough supply in the market, Hunt said. The first phase will give working parents of two year-olds access to 15 hours of free child care in April 2024, and the final measures will be implemented in September 2025, when the plan will be rolled out to parents of children under the age of five.