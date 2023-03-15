 Skip to content
Markets

Texas Says NRG, Vistra Used Size to Raise Power Prices

Texas power regulators say the state’s three largest generators used their size to boost power costs for consumers by as much as $380 million after the deadly 2021 winter storm.

NRG Energy Inc., Vistra Corp. and Calpine Corp. increased the costs for households and businesses to get power from August 2021 to July 2022, the Public Utility Commission of Texas said in filings Wednesday. The companies are not accused of wrongdoing. Nor do they face any fines or penalties.