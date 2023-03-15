 Skip to content
Markets

Silicon Valley Bank Loans Could Be Letdown for PE Giants

  • Many loans in its portfolio are lower risk and lower yield
  • FDIC may not be willing to sell loan book at a desirable price

Private equity firms circling the $74 billion loan book at Silicon Valley Bank may find that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is unwilling to sell the assets — or at least not at bargain-basement prices. 

More than half of the bank’s lending program — $40.5 billion as of the fourth quarter — consists of lines of credit to firms backed by capital-call commitments from their investors, according to bank documents. Those loans typically have terms of one to two years, with low interest and default rates, meaning they’re not likely to deliver high-octane returns. 