Saudi Wealth Fund Doesn’t Have to Testify in PGA-LIV Feud — For Now

  • California judge puts subpoena to PIF on hold for now
  • PGA sought testimony, evidece in antitrust battle with LIV
Yasir Al-Rumayyan
Yasir Al-RumayyanPhotographer: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images
Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund won a reprieve, for now, over being forced to provide evidence in an acrimonious antitrust battle between PGA Tour Inc. and LIV Golf, the rival upstart backed by the oil-rich kingdom. 

A California federal judge on Wednesday put on hold a magistrate judge’s February ruling that granted PGA’s request to push the Public Investment Fund and its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, to testify under oath and produce documents in the legal fight.