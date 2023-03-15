 Skip to content
Korea Likely to Extend Market Stabilization Steps as Risks Grow

  • Authorities set to play safe given unease: Samsung Securities
  • FSC said last week it may extend some stabilization measures
South Korean financial regulators are likely to extend market stabilization measures they have taken since October to counter growing threats including a slump in real estate and the offshore crises of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse Group AG.

Korea was the first major country that faced a debt crisis after global central banks started raising interest rates to fight inflation. Authorities in Seoul pledged billions of dollars in support last year for financial markets after a default by the developer of Legoland Korea theme park, which was later repaid, triggered a meltdown in the nation’s credit market.