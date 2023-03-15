 Skip to content
Markets

Indonesia Expected to Extend Rate Pause in Wake of Volatile Markets

  • Central bank expected to hold policy rate at 5.75%: survey
  • Rupiah hit by sharp swings as markets change Fed bets

Indonesia’s central bank will likely extend its pause on borrowing costs in the wake of global market volatility following a banking turmoil in the US and signs of stubborn inflation there.

Twenty-six of 28 economists in a Bloomberg survey expect Bank Indonesia to keep its seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 5.75% on Thursday, in line with policymakers’ outlook before markets whipsawed this week. Two predict the bank will do an about-face and raise the rate by a quarter-point to 6%.