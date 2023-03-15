 Skip to content
The Cure Priced Tour Tickets as Low as $20. Ticketmaster Had Other Ideas.

Robert Smith of the Cure&nbsp;performs&nbsp;during a concert&nbsp;in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Oct.&nbsp;14, 2022.

Photographer: Ida Marie Odgaard/AFP/Getty Images

Ticketmaster is once again drawing the anger of concertgoers after some fans planning to see the British band the Cure reported paying fees that exceeded the prices for the actual seats.

The Cure, 1980s New Wave darlings with a cult following, tried to keep prices low, selling tickets for as little as $20 each. Service fees, facility charges and order processing costs can easily exceed that, some buyers reported.