 Skip to content
Markets

Wild Swings Rock US Bond Market After Bank Meltdowns, Crisis at Credit Suisse

  • Some SOFR, Fed Funds contracts saw trading pauses Wednesday
  • Liquidity starts to worsen in parts of cash Treasuries
Updated on

Pockets of the world’s deepest bond market are starting to buckle under soaring trading volumes and wild swings as bank meltdowns compel traders to slash rate hike bets.

Trading was briefly halted in a key corner of the US interest-rate market Wednesday as futures contracts soared through circuit breakers. Signs of tension are building within US dollar funding markets. Liquidity has diminished in parts of the cash Treasury market after the collapse of three regional US lenders and amid rising concern about Credit Suisse Group AG’s financial health.