Roku Among Most-Exposed Firms With Assets Caught in SVB Failure

  • Dozens of companies have disclosed exposure to the failed bank
  • Bank’s customers face uncertainty around uninsured deposits

Of the companies listing assets caught up in the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday, Roku Inc. is among those reporting the heaviest exposure. 

Dozens of companies have reported exposure to the bank, which in its four-decade history cultivated deep ties within the technology sector. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has said SVB’s customers will have full access to insured deposits up to $250,000 on Monday. However, the vast majority of funds held at the bank far exceed that limit. The agency is racing to sell assets and make a portion of clients’ uninsured deposits available as soon as Monday.