Regional Cooperation Can Resolve Congo Conflict, Museveni Says

  • Ugandan president spoke during a state visit to South Africa
  • Museveni says Uganda on track for oil production in 2025
Yoweri Museveni on March 1.

Photographer: Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg

Regional cooperation can resolve a crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that has displaced nearly seven million people, according to Yoweri Museveni, the president of neighboring Uganda.

The crisis highlighted by tensions between Congo and Rwanda over the past year has raised the specter of war, and prompted the East African Community, of which Uganda is a member, to send troops to help restore stability. An upsurge in violence, with more than 100 armed groups operating in the mineral-rich region, has driven a million refugees to nearby countries, according to the United Nations. 