 Skip to content
Business

Puma Betting on Affluent US Sports Fans to Move Brand Upmarket

The company has been hampered in the US by overemphasis on lower-priced products, exacerbated in recent months as inventories piled up amid recession concerns.&nbsp;

The company has been hampered in the US by overemphasis on lower-priced products, exacerbated in recent months as inventories piled up amid recession concerns. 

Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg
By

Puma SE wants to move upmarket in the US, with plans to sell more higher-priced soccer, basketball and running sportswear.

The German brand has focused too much on lower-priced sneakers and apparel in recent years in a bid to gain US market share, Chief Executive Officer Arne Freundt said Wednesday.