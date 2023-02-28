 Skip to content
Markets

Oil Gains in Erratic Session as Record Exports Excite the Bulls

  • Record export figures slow down US crude stockpile builds
  • WTI breaks through resistance at 50-day moving average
Updated on

Oil finished a tumultuous session higher with record US exports slowing inventory builds, igniting crude market bulls even as persistent fears of higher interest rates dragged Wall Street lower. 

West Texas Intermediate settled at its highest in nine sessions, with the Energy Information Administration reporting that exports jumped 23%, slowing recent inventory builds. Encouraging data out of China further supported the bulls’ thesis that global demand was on the mend and could support oil markets even amid concerns the US was headed for economic contraction.