What We Know About the Shadow Fleet Handling Putin’s Oil

Has a “shadow fleet” of oil tankers been amassed to help Russia evade sanctions and price caps on its energy exports? That’s the belief of a growing number of observers in the oil trading community who have been tracking mysterious purchases of hundreds of old tankers by undisclosed buyers and other signs of suspicious activity. In addition to weakening the sanctions, the growth of this shadow fleet could drive up shipping costs in general, they say.

The Group of Seven nations, the European Union and several other countries have banned or restricted imports of Russian oil and fuels to punish President Vladimir Putin for his war in Ukraine. They’ve also moved to curtail Moscow’s profits from selling oil to countries that are still buying it, such as China and India. This is achieved by blocking insurance and other key services for shipments of Russian petroleum sold above a certain price. Their leverage derives from the fact that virtually all tankers in the conventional global fleet are covered by a handful of big insurers based in Europe and the US. The shadow fleet appears willing to operate without insurance from the big firms.